BidaskClub Upgrades Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit stock opened at $17.28 on Tuesday. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.16 and a 200-day moving average of $16.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit had a net margin of 193.25% and a return on equity of 8.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 85,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 14,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit during the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit by 6,721.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 922,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after buying an additional 908,876 shares during the period. 15.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP Unit

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of portfolio of real property interests. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment involves the leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.

