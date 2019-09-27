BidaskClub Downgrades Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

AAXN has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Axon Enterprise from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $71.38.

Axon Enterprise stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $58.31. 240,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,960. Axon Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $39.43 and a fifty-two week high of $74.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.62, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.77.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $112.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 1,360 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $78,689.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,815 shares in the company, valued at $452,175.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% during the second quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 5.1% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 9.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.7% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.5% in the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 58,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.93% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

