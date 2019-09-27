Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Best Buy in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cleveland Research restated a neutral rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $77.75.

Get Best Buy alerts:

BBY traded up $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,529,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,074,892. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Best Buy has a 12 month low of $47.72 and a 12 month high of $80.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

In related news, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,387.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 51,265 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $3,845,387.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,732,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,954,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock valued at $101,304,357. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 34.6% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. 78.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.