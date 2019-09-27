Berenberg Bank Downgrades BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) to Hold

BBA AVIATION PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BBA AVIATION PL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BBAVY opened at $19.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. BBA AVIATION PL/ADR has a 1-year low of $12.94 and a 1-year high of $20.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56.

BBA Aviation plc provides aviation support and aftermarket services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Signature and Ontic segments. The company operates Signature Flight Support, a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature service and accommodation to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management for passengers, operators, and pilots of the B&GA fleet.

