Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) Short Interest Update

Beasley Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:BBGI) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a drop of 34.1% from the August 15th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of BBGI traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.04. The company had a trading volume of 9,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,139. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. Beasley Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $7.17. The company has a market capitalization of $85.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 1.10.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $65.66 million for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a return on equity of 2.46% and a net margin of 3.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%.

In related news, Director Mark S. Fowler purchased 8,700 shares of Beasley Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $29,145.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 59,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,951.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Beasley Broadcast Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 31,837 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group by 205.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 34,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Beasley Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a radio broadcasting company, operates radio stations in the United States. As of February 11, 2019, it owned and operated 64 stations, including 46 FM and 18 AM stations in 15 large- and mid-size markets. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

