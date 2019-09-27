Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $35,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BECN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 13,564.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 65.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the second quarter worth about $202,000.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 3,207,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.08 per share, with a total value of $102,886,976.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

BECN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $38.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $37.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Beacon Roofing Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:BECN traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,195. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

