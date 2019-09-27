Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Shares Sold by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. cut its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,900 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. owned about 0.38% of Beacon Roofing Supply worth $9,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,852,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,191,000 after purchasing an additional 70,828 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,712,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,332,000 after purchasing an additional 466,956 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,794,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,894,000 after purchasing an additional 229,434 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,339,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,289,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,282 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $40.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Stephens set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $38.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.53.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 3,207,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.08 per share, for a total transaction of $102,886,976.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ BECN traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $33.47. 8,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its 200 day moving average is $34.91. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.97 and a 52 week high of $40.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and commercial roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

