Be Heard Group (LON:BHRD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.71

Shares of Be Heard Group PLC (LON:BHRD) reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.71 ($0.01), with a volume of 70000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.73 ($0.01).

The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 million and a P/E ratio of -0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.79, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Be Heard Group Company Profile (LON:BHRD)

Be Heard Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides marketing services to business clients in various sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers digital media and analytics agency, digital marketing, analytics consultancy, and advertising agency services. The company was formerly known as Mithril Capital Plc and changed its name to Be Heard Group plc in November 2015.

