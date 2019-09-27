BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.19

BCI Minerals Ltd (ASX:BCI) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.19 and traded as high as $0.19. BCI Minerals shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 86,435 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.18. The stock has a market cap of $71.81 million and a P/E ratio of 5.63.

In related news, insider Alwyn Vorster 1,320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th.

BCI Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral assets in Australia. It explores for salt, sulphate of potash, iron ore, and potash deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Mardie salt project, which is located on the northwest coast of Western Australia. It also owns interests in the Buckland iron ore project comprising mines at Bungaroo South and Kumina located in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia; and Iron Valley mine located in the Central Pilbara.

