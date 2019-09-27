Bayer (FRA:BAYN) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BAYN. Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on Bayer and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($77.91) target price on Bayer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €79.90 ($92.91).

Shares of FRA BAYN traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting €64.68 ($75.21). The stock had a trading volume of 2,185,321 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €64.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of €61.00. Bayer has a twelve month low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a twelve month high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

