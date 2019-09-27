Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.41 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 18th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th.

Banner has increased its dividend payment by an average of 22.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Banner has a dividend payout ratio of 44.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banner to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

NASDAQ:BANR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,000. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Banner has a twelve month low of $48.50 and a twelve month high of $64.20.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.47 million. Banner had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 25.14%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banner will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BANR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Banner from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Banner in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In other news, VP Cynthia D. Purcell sold 2,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $110,493.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total value of $27,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $168,078. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

