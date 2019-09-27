Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $62.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BNS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays restated an average rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Nova Scotia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $74.14.

NYSE:BNS traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.40. 20,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,584. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $48.34 and a 12-month high of $60.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.54.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.04. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.682 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 45.66% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

