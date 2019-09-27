Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) Short Interest Update

Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600,000 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the August 15th total of 16,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,530,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,176,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,295,097. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.23. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.63%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 35,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 11,240 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter valued at $7,920,000. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 215,516 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 266,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 107,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP lifted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 16,112,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,000 shares in the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BBD shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.58 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Banco Bradesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $10.29.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

