Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Ballard Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.70.

NASDAQ:BLDP traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.06. 68,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,556. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $5.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -38.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The firm had revenue of $23.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $116,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,649 shares during the last quarter. H2O AM LLP bought a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 21,122 shares during the last quarter. 2.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

