Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Trading Up 5.3%

Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)’s share price was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $103.03 and last traded at $102.80, approximately 3,734,534 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 3,741,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.61.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BIDU shares. Nomura cut their price target on Baidu from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a report on Friday, July 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on Baidu in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. CLSA set a $138.00 price target on Baidu and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $151.06.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.72.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,111,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,186,744,000 after buying an additional 89,489 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,632,774 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $661,062,000 after buying an additional 228,312 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,191,574 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $526,130,000 after buying an additional 107,716 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,131,855 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $367,555,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 3,116,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $513,768,000 after buying an additional 47,716 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

