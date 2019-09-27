BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.77

BAE SYS PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BAESY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $25.77 and traded as high as $28.37. BAE SYS PLC/S shares last traded at $28.30, with a volume of 265,393 shares.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on BAESY shares. Societe Generale lowered BAE SYS PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on BAE SYS PLC/S in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BAE SYS PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.
The stock has a market capitalization of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.77.
BAE SYS PLC/S Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BAESY)
BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.
