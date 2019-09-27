Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

BAD traded up C$0.05 on Friday, hitting C$40.71. 103,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 162,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$42.08 and its 200 day moving average is C$44.61. Badger Daylighting has a fifty-two week low of C$25.68 and a fifty-two week high of C$49.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.14.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$161.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$163.70 million. Analysts forecast that Badger Daylighting will post 2.7200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAD shares. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Badger Daylighting from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$49.60.

About Badger Daylighting

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

