Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axos Financial Inc. is the holding company for BofI Federal Bank, which provides financing for single and multifamily residential properties, small-to-medium size businesses in target sectors and selected specialty finance receivables. BofI Federal Bank provides consumer and business banking products. Axos Financial Inc., formerly known as BofI Holding Inc., is based in San Diego, California. “

AX has been the topic of several other research reports. Compass Point upgraded Axos Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on shares of Axos Financial and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Axos Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.80.

Axos Financial stock opened at $27.06 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $28.34. Axos Financial has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $36.56.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.58 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 23.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AX. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $501,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the second quarter valued at $7,335,000. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at $1,254,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for BofI Federal Bank that provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, and time deposit accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured and commercial lending products; specialty finance factoring products; prime loans to customers secured by new and used automobiles; and term unsecured personal loans to individual borrowers, as well as overdraft lines of credit.

