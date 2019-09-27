Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Soma Equity Partners LP

Soma Equity Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 525,000 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 75,000 shares during the quarter. Autodesk makes up approximately 6.4% of Soma Equity Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Soma Equity Partners LP owned approximately 0.24% of Autodesk worth $85,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 34,942 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Autodesk by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 241,394 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,324,000 after purchasing an additional 55,360 shares during the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $130,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $149.00 price objective (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (down from $188.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.48.

Autodesk stock traded down $4.37 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.70. 44,239 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,951,583. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.18. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $178.95. The firm has a market cap of $32.75 billion, a PE ratio of 1,319.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.84.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm had revenue of $796.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $788.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

