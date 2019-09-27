Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their sell rating on shares of Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 510 ($6.66) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 540 ($7.06).

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AUTO. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 482 ($6.30) to GBX 609 ($7.96) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target (up from GBX 460 ($6.01)) on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 485 ($6.34) price target on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 420 ($5.49) to GBX 525 ($6.86) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 529.46 ($6.92).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Shares of AUTO opened at GBX 509.80 ($6.66) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 553.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 522.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 543.96. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 375.60 ($4.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 606.80 ($7.93).

In other Auto Trader Group news, insider Trevor Mather sold 25,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 549 ($7.17), for a total transaction of £138,611.52 ($181,120.50).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.