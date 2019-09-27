Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlassian Corporation Plc is engaged in designing, developing, licensing and maintaining of software and the provisioning of software hosting services. The Company’s products include JIRA for team planning and project management; Confluence for team content creation and sharing; HipChat for team messaging and communications; Bitbucket for team code sharing and management and JIRA Service Desk for team services and support applications. It offers tools for software developers consists of FishEye, Bamboo and SourceTree. Atlassian Corporation Plc is headquartered in Sydney, Australia. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Atlassian from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Cowen set a $152.00 target price on Atlassian and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Atlassian from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet cut Atlassian from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.27.

TEAM traded down $5.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $122.79. 866,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,771. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -722.29, a P/E/G ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 1.33. Atlassian has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $149.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.26. The company had revenue of $334.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.60 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 52.69%. Atlassian’s quarterly revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,400,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Atlassian by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Atlassian by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,775,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

