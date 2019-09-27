Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen reissued an outperform rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a positive rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock opened at $24.61 on Tuesday. Atlas Air Worldwide has a 1-year low of $23.60 and a 1-year high of $64.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $663.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of Atlas Air Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $169,195.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,518.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAWW. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

