ATLANT Market Capitalization Hits $821,963.00 (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. In the last week, ATLANT has traded 28.2% lower against the dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $821,963.00 and approximately $356.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATLANT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0152 or 0.00000185 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Exrates and Mercatox.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00191048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01027719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089997 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT was first traded on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, OKEx, HitBTC, Exrates, Mercatox and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

