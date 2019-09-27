Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a decline of 29.1% from the August 15th total of 5,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,260,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Athene in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a $68.00 target price on Athene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Athene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Athene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other Athene news, CEO James Richard Belardi bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Ruisi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $313,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,502.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,545,860. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in shares of Athene by 14.3% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Athene by 6.2% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 7.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,231 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Athene by 1.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in Athene by 9.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATH traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $42.54. The stock had a trading volume of 714,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Athene has a 12-month low of $36.00 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.99.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.14. Athene had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 16.27%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Athene will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

