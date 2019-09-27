AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Short Interest Up 24.4% in September

AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, an increase of 24.4% from the August 15th total of 19,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 466,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

In related news, major shareholder Securities Co. Ltd. Huatai sold 8,125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total transaction of $167,131,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMK shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on shares of AssetMark Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AMK traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.90. The company had a trading volume of 7,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,058. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.69. AssetMark Financial has a fifty-two week low of $22.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $104.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.80 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

