Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Trading Down 7.8%

Shares of Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:ASMB) fell 7.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.99 and last traded at $12.23, 564,400 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average session volume of 281,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.26.

Several research firms have commented on ASMB. ValuEngine raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $3.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 million. Assembly Biosciences had a negative net margin of 622.25% and a negative return on equity of 46.33%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences Inc will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASMB. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 87,340.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 191.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 4,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Assembly Biosciences by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 445,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Assembly Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASMB)

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

