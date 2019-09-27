Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ) Shares Up 12.9%

Asiabasemetals (CVE:ABZ)’s stock price shot up 12.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

The firm has a market cap of $15.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.32.

Asiabasemetals Company Profile (CVE:ABZ)

AsiaBaseMetals Inc engages in the exploration and development of metals in Canada. The company explores for zinc, iron, cobalt, and lithium deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Gnome zinc project covering an area of 5,868 hectares located in British Columbia; and Jean iron ore project comprising 15 mineral claims covering an area of 1,584 hectares located in the Thunder Bay Mining district of Ontario.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Asiabasemetals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asiabasemetals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.