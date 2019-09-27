Ashtead Group (LON:AHT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,109.10

Ashtead Group plc (LON:AHT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2,109.10 and traded as high as $2,301.00. Ashtead Group shares last traded at $2,272.00, with a volume of 577,410 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 2,800 ($36.59) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ashtead Group from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ashtead Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,477.78 ($32.38).

The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,217.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,109.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other Ashtead Group news, insider Brendan Horgan sold 46,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($30.31), for a total transaction of £1,085,574.40 ($1,418,495.23).

Ashtead Group Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

