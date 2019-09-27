Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28, 3,535,390 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,625,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.
A number of equities analysts have commented on ASNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.
About Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA)
Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.
Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?
Receive News & Ratings for Ascena Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascena Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.