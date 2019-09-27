Ascena Retail Group (NASDAQ:ASNA) Stock Price Up 9.1%

Ascena Retail Group Inc (NASDAQ:ASNA)’s share price shot up 9.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.28, 3,535,390 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 2% from the average session volume of 3,625,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASNA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Ascena Retail Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Ascena Retail Group from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascena Retail Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.64.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The firm has a market cap of $50.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASNA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 159.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 59,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 36,392 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 90.8% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 102,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 48,751 shares during the period. Sapience Investments LLC increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 59.2% in the first quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 9,198,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,420,461 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 52.1% in the first quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 44,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ascena Retail Group by 75.0% in the second quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ascena Retail Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, shoes, and accessories for women and tween girls in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through four segments: Premium Fashion, Value Fashion, Plus Fashion, and Kids Fashion. It offers a range of merchandise, including apparel, accessories, footwear, and intimates; and lifestyle products comprising cosmetics and bedroom accessories.

