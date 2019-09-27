argenx (ARGX) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for argenx (NASDAQ: ARGX):

9/27/2019 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set a “market perform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

9/25/2019 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

9/16/2019 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

9/13/2019 – argenx is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/9/2019 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

9/2/2019 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

8/23/2019 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

8/15/2019 – argenx was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

8/6/2019 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

8/6/2019 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $173.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/2/2019 – argenx had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $144.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/1/2019 – argenx was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/1/2019 – argenx had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $154.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We are reiterating our Buy rating on ARGX shares after the company reported its 2Q19 financials and business update. While we acknowledge the valuation at these levels and the relatively quiet catalyst calendar over the next several months, we continue to view ARGX’s efgartigimod as best positioned in the anti-FcRn class given: (1) its first mover advantage; (2) its ability to be dosed via a low dose, subcutaneous injection for potential chronic therapy; and (3) it has generated proof-of-concept data in three indications (gMG, ITP, PV) and has been well tolerated, the latter of which differentiates it from other programs in the class. So we’d own the stock.””

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $115.11. 941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,984. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.15. argenx SE – has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $150.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.98 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of argenx by 143.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,169,000 after acquiring an additional 454,046 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,705,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in argenx by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,699,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,903,000 after purchasing an additional 212,904 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in argenx by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,806,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,937,000 after purchasing an additional 209,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,316,000. 58.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

