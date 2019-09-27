Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY) Trading Down 9.5%

Arcadis Nv (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)’s share price was down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65, approximately 210 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

About Arcadis (OTCMKTS:ARCAY)

Arcadis NV operates as a design and consultancy firm for natural and built assets worldwide. The company operates through Europe & Middle East, the Americas, Asia Pacific, and CallisonRTKL segments. It offers design, consultancy, engineering, project, and management services for various sectors. The company provides architectural design, landscape architecture, and performance driven architecture services; business advisory services for asset strategy and performance, business transformation and resiliency, investment and finance, and technology and information; and construction management and site supervision, cost management, program management, and project management services.

