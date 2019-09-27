Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI)’s stock price rose 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.75 and last traded at $11.70, approximately 801,165 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 730,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

AAOI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.54.

The company has a market capitalization of $221.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $43.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.49 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 16.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flinton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 37.1% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,788 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 117.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $136,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to Internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and Internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

