Aphelion Reaches Market Capitalization of $155,862.00 (APH)

Aphelion (CURRENCY:APH) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 27th. Aphelion has a total market cap of $155,862.00 and $74,032.00 worth of Aphelion was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aphelion has traded down 31.2% against the US dollar. One Aphelion token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin and Switcheo Network.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aphelion alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012292 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00191048 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01027719 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000736 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00020324 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00089997 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aphelion Token Profile

Aphelion’s genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Aphelion’s total supply is 70,188,440 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Aphelion’s official message board is aphelion.org/blog.html . The Reddit community for Aphelion is /r/APH and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aphelion’s official Twitter account is @apheliontoken . Aphelion’s official website is aphelion.org

Aphelion Token Trading

Aphelion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Switcheo Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aphelion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aphelion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aphelion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aphelion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aphelion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.