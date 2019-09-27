Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) Short Interest Up 14.6% in September

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the August 15th total of 1,710,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AIV stock traded down $0.32 on Friday, reaching $51.82. 501,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,127,484. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.93 and a 200-day moving average of $50.46. Apartment Investment and Management has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $224.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.36 million. Apartment Investment and Management had a return on equity of 49.61% and a net margin of 98.61%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.18%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Mizuho raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered Apartment Investment and Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Apartment Investment and Management from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Investment and Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Nelson sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total transaction of $120,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,542.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 1.4% in the second quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 608,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at $1,169,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 465.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 42,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 34,756 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 8.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 301,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,099,000 after purchasing an additional 23,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 551.4% in the second quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 60,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 51,588 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

