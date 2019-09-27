Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Rating Lowered to Outperform at First Analysis

First Analysis cut shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. First Analysis currently has $54.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Anika Therapeutics from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub lowered Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Anika Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Anika Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANIK opened at $53.43 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.07 and a current ratio of 18.28. The firm has a market cap of $729.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.01 and a 1 year high of $58.93.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $30.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.41 million. Anika Therapeutics had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 26.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph L. Bower sold 1,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $110,806.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,390,065.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffery S. Thompson sold 4,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $274,404.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,667.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,192 shares of company stock valued at $800,681. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 356.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,891 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 99.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

