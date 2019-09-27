Analyzing Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and SpectraScience (NASDAQ:SCIE)

Viewray (NASDAQ:VRAY) and SpectraScience (OTCMKTS:SCIE) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

Get Viewray alerts:

This table compares Viewray and SpectraScience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewray -128.13% -67.02% -35.25% SpectraScience N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Viewray and SpectraScience’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewray $80.96 million 3.69 -$76.40 million ($0.98) -3.09 SpectraScience N/A N/A -$4.46 million N/A N/A

SpectraScience has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Viewray.

Volatility and Risk

Viewray has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its share price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpectraScience has a beta of 2.9, suggesting that its share price is 190% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Viewray and SpectraScience, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewray 0 1 8 0 2.89 SpectraScience 0 0 0 0 N/A

Viewray presently has a consensus price target of $9.56, suggesting a potential upside of 215.36%. Given Viewray’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Viewray is more favorable than SpectraScience.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of SpectraScience shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.5% of Viewray shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of SpectraScience shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SpectraScience beats Viewray on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viewray

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets MRIdian, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI)-guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients simultaneously. The Company offers radiation therapy technology combined with magnetic resonance imaging. MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery and the Company’s software to locate, target and track the position and shape of soft-tissue tumors while radiation is delivered. MRIdian delivers radiation to the tumor accurately while delivering less radiation to healthy tissue. MRIdian provides real-time imaging that defines the targeted tumor from the surrounding soft tissue and other critical organs during radiation treatment. MRIdian allows physicians to record the level of radiation exposure that the tumor has received and adapt the prescription between fractions as needed.

About SpectraScience

SpectraScience, Inc. develops and markets a technology platform to instantly determine whether a tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without the need for a physical biopsy in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers WavSTAT3 optical biopsy system to determine whether a colon tissue is normal, pre-cancerous, or cancerous without physically removing tissue from the body; and WavSTAT4 optical biopsy system, a colon diagnostic product that operates by using UV laser light to optically illuminate and analyze tissue, enabling the physician to make an instant diagnosis during endoscopy when screening for cancer. The company also sells mobile consoles and disposable forceps. In addition, it engages in developing an esophageal diagnosis application for the detection of pre-cancerous and cancerous tissues in various tissues of the body. The company was formerly known as GV Medical, Inc. and changed its name to SpectraScience, Inc. in October 1992. SpectraScience, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Viewray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viewray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.