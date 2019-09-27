Analyzing StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) & TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS)

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) and TOP SHIPS (NASDAQ:TOPS) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares StealthGas and TOP SHIPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets StealthGas -2.81% 0.11% 0.06% TOP SHIPS N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for StealthGas and TOP SHIPS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score StealthGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 TOP SHIPS 0 0 1 0 3.00

StealthGas currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 81.52%. TOP SHIPS has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 107.61%. Given TOP SHIPS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TOP SHIPS is more favorable than StealthGas.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.7% of StealthGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.0% of TOP SHIPS shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares StealthGas and TOP SHIPS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio StealthGas $164.33 million 0.74 -$12.28 million N/A N/A TOP SHIPS $41.05 million 0.14 -$11.13 million N/A N/A

TOP SHIPS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than StealthGas.

Risk & Volatility

StealthGas has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TOP SHIPS has a beta of -0.3, meaning that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

StealthGas beats TOP SHIPS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) producers and users worldwide. It also provides crude oil and product carriers chartered to oil producers, refiners, and commodities traders. The company's carriers carry various petroleum gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer; and refined petroleum products, such as gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, and jet fuel, as well as edible oils and chemicals. As of April 17, 2018, it had a fleet of 56 vessels comprising 52 LPG carriers with a total capacity of 329,149 cubic meters; 3 medium range product tankers; and 1 Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Athens, Greece.

TOP SHIPS Company Profile

Top Ships Inc. owns and operates tanker vessels worldwide. The company's medium range tanker vessels transport crude oil, petroleum products, and bulk liquid chemicals. As of December 31, 2018, it had a fleet of two bareboat chartered-in 50,000 deadweight ton (dwt) product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Stenaweco Energy and the M/T Stenaweco Evolution; two 39,000 dwt product/chemical tankers vessels, the M/T Eco Fleet and the M/T Eco Revolution; six 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Stenaweco Excellence, M/T Nord Valiant, M/T Stenaweco Elegance, the M/T Eco Palm Desert, the M/T Eco California, and the M/T Eco Marina Del Ray; two 50,000 dwt product/chemical tankers, the M/T Eco Holmby Hills and the M/T Palm Springs; and a 157,000 dwt Suezmax vessel M/T Eco Bel Air. The company was formerly known as Top Tankers Inc. and changed its name to Top Ships Inc. in December 2007. Top Ships Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in Maroussi, Greece.

