Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Adesto Technologies (IOTS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ: IOTS):

9/26/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/20/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

9/19/2019 – Adesto Technologies is now covered by analysts at Craig Hallum. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/17/2019 – Adesto Technologies is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/13/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock.

9/5/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

9/4/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

9/4/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/30/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/26/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/22/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

8/22/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

8/21/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

8/13/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

8/12/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Northland Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We think IOTS is holding off until it reports a strong Q3 based on GM uplift of an IP sale as well as strong memory quarter from an Apple airpod win. We are not sure the window will be open in Q4 due to macro uncertainty. We also think Q4 could be a tough sequential comp off a strong Q3. Meanwhile share have reached our price target and we lower our rating to a MP. Growth: IOTS is designed into Apple’s airpods. We believe this win is driving the Company’s memory revenue growth. We estimate that consumer revenue grew from $7.9M to $11.5M to $12M or up 46% to 52% Q/Q in Q2. The lack of precision in our Q2 estimate is due to IOTS changing its revenue segmentation from consumer 28% in Q1 to consumer and computer in of revenue in Q2. We believe the uplift was primarily from the Apple airpod win.””

8/2/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/31/2019 – Adesto Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

7/30/2019 – Adesto Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Adesto Technologies Corporation is a provider of application-specific non-volatile memory products. The company designed and built a portfolio of innovative products which includes Fusion Serial Flash, DataFlash(R) and Conductive Bridging RAM (R). It sells products directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers. Adesto Technologies Corporation is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. "

Adesto Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.65 million, a P/E ratio of -31.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200 day moving average is $8.01. Adesto Technologies Corp has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $11.97.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $30.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.02 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adesto Technologies Corp will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adesto Technologies news, CFO Ron Shelton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $150,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 9,217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.91, for a total transaction of $91,340.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,980 shares of company stock valued at $398,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IOTS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Adesto Technologies by 772.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 24.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 865,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,236,000 after purchasing an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 4.6% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 166,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,340 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 23.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 9,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 193.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,879 shares in the last quarter. 64.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

