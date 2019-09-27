Analysts Set Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) PT at C$73.75

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$73.75.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$70.00 to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of TSE:L traded down C$0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$74.80. The company had a trading volume of 189,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$72.57 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.66. Loblaw Companies has a one year low of C$50.22 and a one year high of C$76.31.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.00 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 4.7009355 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.48%.

In other news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 9,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.50, for a total transaction of C$736,805.00. Also, Senior Officer Kieran Barry Columb sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.77, for a total transaction of C$225,592.89. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$715,638.86. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,930 shares of company stock valued at $2,408,048.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

