Analysts Set Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) PT at $21.54

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.54.

EQNR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Banco Santander raised Equinor ASA to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised Equinor ASA from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th.

EQNR stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.25. 1,975,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,610,210. Equinor ASA has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.04.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.07). Equinor ASA had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 713.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 44.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 5.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

