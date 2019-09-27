Analysts Expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to Post $0.22 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) to post earnings of $0.22 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Vishay Intertechnology’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Vishay Intertechnology reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Vishay Intertechnology.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $685.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.76 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.03%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Vishay Intertechnology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 620.4% in the 1st quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,212 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE VSH traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.93. 624,608 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,199,225. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53. Vishay Intertechnology has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $22.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.92%.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

