Analysts Expect Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) to Announce $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Repay’s earnings. Repay reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2,000%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repay will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Repay.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RPAY shares. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Repay in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Repay stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 489,650. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market capitalization of $446.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.86 and a beta of -0.05. Repay has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.20.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Repay stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 240,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,506,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. owned 0.74% of Repay as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions in the United States. The company offers credit and debit card processing, automated clearing house processing, and funding solutions. It primarily serves clients in consumer finance, automotive, receivables management, and healthcare sectors, as well as financial institutions.

