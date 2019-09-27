Analysts Expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Alamos Gold’s earnings. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamos Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Alamos Gold.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.01 million. Alamos Gold had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. Alamos Gold’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share.

AGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.7% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 58,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 6,141 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.0% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 444,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 4,472 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 728,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 3.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 401,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 14,738 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 37.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,157,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,041,000 after buying an additional 583,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alamos Gold stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.12. 550,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,263. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.26. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

