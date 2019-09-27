Analysts Anticipate Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Olin’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Olin reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Olin will report full-year earnings of $1.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Olin.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Olin had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLN shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $29.00) on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Olin in a research note on Sunday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Olin to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.73.

In other Olin news, Director Heidi S. Alderman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, with a total value of $33,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vince J. Smith purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,304 shares in the company, valued at $634,168. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,080 shares of company stock valued at $372,710 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OLN traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.90. 752,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,747,176. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.58. Olin has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

