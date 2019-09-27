Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.00.

AMRX has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Amneal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Raymond James cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,694,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,677. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. The stock has a market cap of $981.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.27 and a one year high of $22.50.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $404.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.12 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun acquired 1,642,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,788,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,377,057 over the last 90 days. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 790.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

