American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Short Interest Update

American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 292,800 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the August 15th total of 362,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. American Woodmark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.60.

NASDAQ:AMWD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,372. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. American Woodmark has a fifty-two week low of $53.35 and a fifty-two week high of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.20. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $427.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Woodmark will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.45, for a total value of $79,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,950.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

