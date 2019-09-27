American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the August 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AREC stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.63. 300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12. American Resources has a twelve month low of $0.48 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on American Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock.

American Resources Corporation engages in the extraction, processing, transportation, and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection for the steel making process. The company also provides high-BTU, low sulfur, and low moisture bituminous coal used for various industries, including industrial customers; and specialty products and thermal coal that is used for electricity generation.

