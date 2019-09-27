American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufact. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.88.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AXL. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufact. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on American Axle & Manufact. from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on American Axle & Manufact. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of AXL stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $7.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 657,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,236,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.43. American Axle & Manufact. has a 1 year low of $5.86 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $871.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.17.

American Axle & Manufact. (NYSE:AXL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). American Axle & Manufact. had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufact. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXL. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufact. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in American Axle & Manufact. during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 24.5% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Axle & Manufact. by 23.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,635 shares during the period.

About American Axle & Manufact.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, validates, and manufactures driveline, metal forming, powertrain, and casting products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, Europe, and internationally. The company's Driveline segment offers axles, drive shafts, power transfer units, rear drive modules, transfer cases, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

