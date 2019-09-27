American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Assets, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns, operates, acquires and develops retail and office properties primarily in Southern California, Northern California and Hawaii. The trusts assets include retail properties, office properties, Waikiki Beach Walk property and multifamily properties. American Assets, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities upgraded American Assets Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on American Assets Trust and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, ValuEngine cut American Assets Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NYSE AAT traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $46.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,563. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $35.37 and a 52-week high of $48.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.37.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.34). American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $84.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.72 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 2,770.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,401,000 after buying an additional 479,322 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,750,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,190,000 after buying an additional 1,153,452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in American Assets Trust by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Assets Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

