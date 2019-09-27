Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) Short Interest Up 18.0% in September

Ameresco Inc (NYSE:AMRC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the August 15th total of 864,300 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 113,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

In related news, EVP David J. Corrsin sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,037,722 shares in the company, valued at $16,603,552. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer L. Miller bought 4,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $56,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 433,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,285,737 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,423,000 after purchasing an additional 127,758 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 32.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,469,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,648,000 after purchasing an additional 358,410 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 870,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 37,990 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 27.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 727,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,763,000 after purchasing an additional 158,060 shares during the period. Finally, Bandera Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameresco by 70.9% in the second quarter. Bandera Partners LLC now owns 683,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after purchasing an additional 283,684 shares during the period. 30.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on AMRC shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ameresco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.30.

AMRC stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,466. The stock has a market capitalization of $740.24 million, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. Ameresco has a fifty-two week low of $11.73 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. Ameresco had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameresco will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.